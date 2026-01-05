'Enough now': Greenland PM hits back at Trump over annexation threats

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen have issued a strongly-worded response to US President Donald Trump’s threats to the Danish autonomous territory, stating that it has been “enough now.” The Greenland PM’s remarks come at a time when the US’ move to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rocked the international community.

‘Open to dialogue’

Nielsen’s remarks come after Trump earlier in the day reiterated his desire to take over Greenland, citing security reasons. The Greenland PM stated that there should be no more pressure, insinuations and “fantasies of annexation,” adding that his country is “open to dialogue”, albeit it is held through “proper channels.”

"This is enough now. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law," the Greenland PM stated in a Facebook post.

“Greenland is our home and our territory. And that's how it will remain,” he added.

Slams Trump’s remark as ‘utterly unacceptable’

Describing Trump’s remarks on Greenland as “completely and utterly unacceptable," Nielsen stated that the US President’s statement on needing Greenland and linking it to his government’s recent military operation in Venezuela was “completely and utterly unacceptable.”

“When the president of the United States talks about ‘we need Greenland’ and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it's not just wrong. It's disrespectful,” he added.

‘Greenland, a NATO member’

Pointing out that Greenland is a part of NATO and is fully aware of its strategic location, the Greenland PM said that “a respectful and loyal relationship” with the US was very important.

“But alliances are built on trust. And trust requires respect. Threats, pressure and talk of annexation have no place between friends. That is not how you speak to a people who have repeatedly shown responsibility, stability and loyalty,” he added.

“We have been a close and loyal friend of the United States for generations. We have stood shoulder to shoulder in difficult times. We have taken responsibility for the security of the North Atlantic and, not least, North America. That's what true friends do,” stated Nielsen.

