Denmark warns of ‘shoot first’ policy as Trump renews Greenland takeover push

Denmark’s defence ministry has said that its soldiers will shoot first and ask questions later if anyone invades Danish territory, as the US contemplates military action to take control of Greenland.

The ministry told local newspaper Berlingske that the 1952 directive that when Denmark is invaded, soldiers must shoot first without waiting for instructions from higher-ups, “remains in force”. The 1952 directive was created after Nazi Germany attacked Denmark in April 1940, and has remained in force till date.

Trump eyes Greenland

The clarification was made as US President Donald Trump continues his efforts to gain control of Greenland, an autonomous territory overseen by Denmark, and has repeatedly threatened to use military force, if required.

Trump has claimed that the Arctic territory is vital to US national security, especially given the presence of Chinese and Russian ships in the region. Trump told the New York Times that he must possess all of Greenland instead of just signing a treaty. “I think that ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document,” he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the disposal of the Commander-in-Chief.”

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday (January 7) said that “Denmark had obviously not done a proper job in securing Greenland”, and that “Trump is willing to go as far as he has to in order to defend American interests in the Arctic”. Vance added that Greenland is crucial not just for America but also for the world’s security, stressing the territory’s role in missile defence.

‘Greenland not up for sale’

The US is a member of a 1951 treaty that gives it broad rights to set up military posts in Greenland with the consent of the island and Denmark. However, both Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly said that “the territory is not up for sale”.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned earlier this week that any military attempt by the US to take over Greenland would signify the end of NATO.

“If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops. It would mean the end of the NATO alliance and the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War,” Frederiksen told the Danish broadcaster TV2.

European leaders on Tuesday warned President Trump in a joint statement that the territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark should be respected.

Talks with the US

Denmark and Greenland’s envoys to Washington met White House officials on Thursday (January 8) in an attempt to convince the Trump administration to change its plans with regard to Greenland.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he plans to meet Denmark and Greenland’s officials next week. Rubio also clarified that Trump wants to buy the Arctic island and not use military force.

Denmark has welcomed the meeting with Trump administration officials as “dialogue that is needed”.