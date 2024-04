Taipei, Apr 3 (AP) Taiwan's national fire agency says authorities have lost contact with 50 people in minibuses after a powerful earthquake downed phone networks.

More than 70 other people are trapped but believed to be alive, some in a coal mine.

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday. (AP)

