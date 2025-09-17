Suspect Tyler Robinson confesses to killing Charlie Kirk in texts to partner

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, allegedly confessed to carrying out last week’s attack at Utah Valley University.

Court filings state that Robinson, 22, exchanged a series of text messages with his transgender partner and roommate, in which he described the rifle used, discussed his motive, and admitted to planning the shooting for over a week.

Court filings reveal key details

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was struck in the neck by a single rifle shot while speaking at Utah Valley University last week.

Robinson was arrested the following day. Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but court filings state that he admitted to planning the killing for over a week and even left behind a handwritten note revealing his intent to kill.

In one of his exchanges to his partner, Robinson wrote about Kirk, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Court documents describe Robinson’s partner as “a biological male who was in a romantic relationship with Robinson” and identify him as a transgender male transitioning to female. Police said the partner turned over the messages and is cooperating with investigators.

Attempts to retrieve the rifle

Robinson appeared virtually for his first court hearing on Tuesday (September 16), where prosecutors filed seven charges and announced plans to seek the death penalty, citing the texts and handwritten notes as evidence.

According to filings, Robinson admitted to using his grandfather’s scoped .30-06 hunting rifle, which he later hid in nearby bushes before changing clothes to evade police.

In one message, he expressed fear about losing the rifle, writing, “I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpa’s rifle.”

"If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it," he told his partner.

Police later recovered the weapon before Robinson could retrieve it.

Partner's messages aid investigation

Messages also revealed that Robinson left a note under his computer keyboard for his partner, Lance Twiggs, that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

When Twiggs questioned whether it was a sick joke, Robinson replied that he had hoped to keep his actions secret until he “died of old age.”

When Twiggs directly asked if he was responsible for the killing, Robinson admitted, “I am. I’m sorry.” He later explained his motive, saying, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Twiggs, who has not been charged, is cooperating fully with the FBI investigation. One of Robinson’s final messages before his surrender read, “You are all I worry about, love.”