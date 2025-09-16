Rubio says visa revocations underway for those celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that visa revocations are underway for foreigners who are celebrating the murder of conservative right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Rubio made it clear that foreigners who celebrate the death of a US citizen have no place in the country, adding that they should prepare to be deported.

“America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are underway. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country,” said Rubio in a post on X.

‘US won’t host disruptive foreigners’

Rubio, during an interview with Fox News on Monday (September 15), said that the US will not invite people who would be involved in negative and destructive behaviour or someone who celebrates a murder or an execution. He pointed out that holding a US visa is different from being a US citizen, adding that having a US visa means that he is only a visitor to the US.

“A visa, okay, it’s different from being a U.S. citizen. A visa means you’re a visitor. You’re a visitor to the United States. We are not in the business of inviting people to visit our country who are going to be involved in negative and destructive behaviour, okay? So why should – if I invite someone – if we invite someone to visit the United States of America as a student, as a tourist, as whatever, then they have a different – the standard they should be held to is very high,” said Rubio.

Warns Visa holders against negative behaviour

The US Secretary of State also said that it made no sense to bring people into the country who engage in negative and destructive behaviour.

“We shouldn’t be bringing people into this country – we should not be giving visas to people – who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination, of a political figure,” he said.

“We should not – and if they’re already here, we should be revoking their visa. Why would we want to bring people into our country who are going to engage in negative and destructive behaviour? It makes no sense,” added Rubio.

‘Not just a political assassination’

Elaborating further on the murder of Charlie Kirk, Rubio said that it was not just a political assassination. It was the assassination of someone we knew personally, someone we’ve gotten to know, someone many of us have worked with in the past, who we knew as a person, not just as a figure. It doesn’t make it any less tragic, obviously, but it makes it even sadder,” said Rubio.

“But the irony with Charlie is that what he was doing was engaging those who disagreed with him in debate, in the kind of conversation that we need to be having in American politics. Some of these are very contentious issues. But the alternative to violence is the ability to debate through them. And that’s what he did, not just on college campuses but in podcasts, in interviews,” he added.

What State Department said

Earlier, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also called for visa cancellations targeting those who glorify the killings of Americans.

"I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people,” stated Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in a post on X.