Charlie Kirk was shot by my 'doppleganger': Suspect Tyler Robinson makes bizarre claim

Just a day after the arrest of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of Trump's ally Charlie Krik, the former has come up with a startling claim that his “doppelganger” actually shot dead the right-wing activist in a bid to get him in trouble.

Robinson made the remark during a group chat on Discord, a community-based messaging platform.

Robinson got arrested later that night, nearly 34 hours after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, reported the New York Times.

The report further stated that the screenshots of the chat were shared with the media outlet by someone who knew Robinson and was in touch with him in the chat group. He also studied with Robinson in the same school, but had not met him in person for several years.

“Discord declined to confirm Mr. Robinson’s username, but it matches several other accounts that he used elsewhere online,” stated the report.

“The suspect is expected to be formally charged by local prosecutors on Tuesday. It was not clear on Saturday if he had a lawyer,” he added.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk killing: Suspect expressed opposition to conservative activist's views

More about Robinson

According to a police officer’s statement in an affidavit, Robinson recently discussed Kirk’s event in Utah and spoke about why they did not like him. Interestingly, Robinson’s acquaintances described him as an “extremely intelligent” person who followed current events and spent much of his time online or playing video games.

Although he was a registered voter, he was not affiliated with any political party and probably never voted in an election. However, his parents are registered Republicans.

“After Mr. Robinson joked that the gunman was his look-alike, another user suggested that the group could turn Mr. Robinson in and get the $100,000 reward that the FBI was offering. ‘Only if I get a cut,’ Mr Robinson responded, as quoted by the New York Times.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk's open debates made him a draw on college campuses, but also vulnerable

The fatal shooting

According to police, the suspect walked onto the campus before Kirk’s event and climbed to the roof of a building located about 400 feet away from where Kirk was addressing the gathering. The suspect fired one fatal shot and then ran off the campus.

“The police said that Mr. Robinson had implied or confessed that he committed the crime, and that he was then encouraged by a family member and family friend to turn himself in, which he did. He surrendered to the police in Southwestern Utah, where he lived, more than a three-hour drive from the campus where the shooting took place,” stated the report.