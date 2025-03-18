LIVE: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore depart ISS, to return to Earth in 17 hours
The four-member crew is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 5:57 pm ET on Tuesday (3:27 am IST, Wednesday)
NASA's two stuck astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, headed back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday (March 18) to close out a dramatic marathon mission that began with a bungled Boeing test flight more than nine months ago.
According to NASA, Williams and Wilmore undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am IST and set on a 17-hour trip back to Earth.
Their return was scheduled to begin initially on Wednesday night, but NASA postponed the journey as unfavourable weather is expected to prevail later in the week.
The four-member crew is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 5:57 pm ET on Tuesday (3:27 am IST, Wednesday). The exact location of the landing will depend on local weather conditions.
Spent 286 days at ISS
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore travelled to the ISS in June last year for a scheduled eight-day mission. They were forced to stay as Boeing Starliner capsule developed issues with its propulsion system.
The duo spent 286 days on the International Space Station, where they conducted over 4500 orbits and travelled more than 121 million statute miles, NASA said in its commentary.
Sunday's arrival of their relief crew meant Wilmore and Williams could finally leave. NASA cut them loose a little early, given the iffy weather forecast later this week.
Their plight captured the world's attention, giving new meaning to the phrase “stuck at work”. While other astronauts had logged longer spaceflights over the decades, none had to deal with so much uncertainty or see the length of their mission expand by so much.
Wilmore and Williams quickly transitioned from guests to full-fledged station crew members, conducting experiments, fixing equipment and even spacewalking together.
With 62 hours over nine spacewalks, Williams set a new record: the most time spent spacewalking over a career among female astronauts.
Tough time for families
Both retired Navy captains, Wilmore and Williams stressed they didn't mind spending more time in space — a prolonged deployment reminiscent of their military days. But they acknowledged it was tough on their families.
Wilmore, 62, missed most of his younger daughter's senior year of high school; his older daughter is in college. Williams, 59, had to settle for internet calls from space to her mother. They'll have to wait until they're off the SpaceX recovery ship and flown to Houston before the long-awaited reunion with their loved ones.
Live Updates
- 18 March 2025 1:25 PM IST
What will the astronauts do before splashdown?
NASA has said that the Earth-bound astronauts will sleep, relax and grab some food in the time between undocking and splashdown.
- 18 March 2025 1:23 PM IST
Williams, Wilmore on ‘do not disturb’ mode
Mission control allows astronauts to activate a “do not disturb” mode on their consoles to allow them some rest.
- 18 March 2025 1:19 PM IST
It’s been a privilege to call the @Space_Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/80jJ0Zn1sM— Nick Hague (@AstroHague) March 17, 2025
- 18 March 2025 1:17 PM IST
They're on their way! #Crew9 undocked from the @Space_Station at 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). Reentry and splashdown coverage begins on X, YouTube, and NASA+ at 4:45pm ET (2145 UTC) this evening. pic.twitter.com/W3jcoEdjDG— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
- 18 March 2025 11:50 AM IST
Crew Dragon sets course for re-entry, astronauts take break before busy homecoming
The Crew Dragon spacecraft has begun maneuvering into position for a Tuesday afternoon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, marking a critical phase of its return journey. As the astronauts prepare for the intense re-entry process, they’ll take some time to rest and grab a meal, with NASA and SpaceX updates expected to be sparse in the coming hours.
- 18 March 2025 11:49 AM IST
Crew Dragon clears safety zone, avoids collision risk with Space Station
The Crew Dragon has successfully exited the “approach ellipsoid”, a critical boundary that prevents potential collisions with the International Space Station, mitigating risks such as catastrophic collision damage, loss of crew and spacecraft, disruption of space station operations, and debris generation in orbit.
- 18 March 2025 11:34 AM IST
Crew will undergo NASA's 45-day post-mission rehabilitation program
NASA's 45-day post-mission rehabilitation program is designed to help astronauts recover from the physical effects of spaceflight, particularly those experienced after long-duration missions on the International Space Station (ISS) or other space environments.
While the program lasts 45 days, full recovery may take longer, especially after extended space missions. Some astronauts report lingering effects even months or years later, particularly in bone density and cardiovascular health.
- 18 March 2025 11:30 AM IST
Crew will change into more comfortable clothes
NASA said the crew is now settling in for the 17-hour journey back to Earth, and were permitted to change from their space suits into more comfortable clothes.