LIVE: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore depart ISS, to return to Earth in 17 hours

NASA's two stuck astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, headed back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday (March 18) to close out a dramatic marathon mission that began with a bungled Boeing test flight more than nine months ago.

According to NASA, Williams and Wilmore undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am IST and set on a 17-hour trip back to Earth.

Their return was scheduled to begin initially on Wednesday night, but NASA postponed the journey as unfavourable weather is expected to prevail later in the week.



The four-member crew is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 5:57 pm ET on Tuesday (3:27 am IST, Wednesday). The exact location of the landing will depend on local weather conditions.

Spent 286 days at ISS

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore travelled to the ISS in June last year for a scheduled eight-day mission. They were forced to stay as Boeing Starliner capsule developed issues with its propulsion system.

The duo spent 286 days on the International Space Station, where they conducted over 4500 orbits and travelled more than 121 million statute miles, NASA said in its commentary.

Sunday's arrival of their relief crew meant Wilmore and Williams could finally leave. NASA cut them loose a little early, given the iffy weather forecast later this week.

Their plight captured the world's attention, giving new meaning to the phrase “stuck at work”. While other astronauts had logged longer spaceflights over the decades, none had to deal with so much uncertainty or see the length of their mission expand by so much.

Wilmore and Williams quickly transitioned from guests to full-fledged station crew members, conducting experiments, fixing equipment and even spacewalking together.



With 62 hours over nine spacewalks, Williams set a new record: the most time spent spacewalking over a career among female astronauts.

Tough time for families

Both retired Navy captains, Wilmore and Williams stressed they didn't mind spending more time in space — a prolonged deployment reminiscent of their military days. But they acknowledged it was tough on their families.

Wilmore, 62, missed most of his younger daughter's senior year of high school; his older daughter is in college. Williams, 59, had to settle for internet calls from space to her mother. They'll have to wait until they're off the SpaceX recovery ship and flown to Houston before the long-awaited reunion with their loved ones.

