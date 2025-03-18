Sunita Williams' return | 'They undergo intense psychological stress in space'

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were initially expected to stay in space for just 8-10 days, are finally set to return to Earth after an unexpected nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their return, scheduled for the early hours of March 19 (IST), depends on favorable weather conditions.

Speaking about the challenges they faced, Dr. Selvamurthy, Chancellor of Amity University, Chhattisgarh, and former DRDO chief, in an interview with The Federal's Editor-in-Chief's S Srinivasan, highlighted the immense physiological and psychological pressures astronauts endure during prolonged space missions.

Unexpected extended stay

The duo was originally sent to the ISS to test Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. However, technical problems prevented their return as planned, forcing them to adapt to an extended stay.

"Astronauts are trained for long-duration space missions, but Williams and Wilmore had initially prepared only for a short trip," Dr. Selvamurthy noted. "Their resilience has been remarkable."

The prolonged mission has sparked global concern, with particular excitement in India due to Williams' Indian origin.

Psychological challenges in space

Surviving in space for nine months brings intense psychological stress. "Astronauts face sensory deprivation, monotony, and fear of the unknown," said Dr. Selvamurthy. "Their selection process considers physical, physiological, and psychological resilience to handle these challenges."

The sudden change in mission length means they had to ration food, manage water supply, and adjust waste management systems originally planned for a short stay. "Mission planners and astronauts have done an incredible job adapting to the situation," he added.

Awaiting their return

As the world watches Williams and Wilmore's return, space agencies and researchers will closely study their physiological and psychological adjustments. Their experience will provide valuable insights for future long-duration space missions, including India’s ambitious space exploration plans.

