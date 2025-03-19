Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat celebrates her safe return from the ISS

Mehsana, Mar 19 (PTI) Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ ancestral village Jhulasan in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Wednesday celebrated her safe return by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets, dancing and offering prayers to the local deity.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended congratulations through X to “our very own Sunita Williams” and said people in India take immense pride in her connection to “our” land, celebrating her as a “shining example of our shared heritage and aspirations”.

As soon as a SpaceX capsule carrying Williams and astronaut Butch Wilmore splashed down near the Florida coast in the US after their nine-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS), the villagers erupted in joy, bursting firecrackers, dancing and chanting “Har Har Mahadev”.

The villagers had organised a ‘yagna’ praying for Willaims’ safe return. They said their happiness knew no end and hoped to see Williams visit her ancestral village soon and inspire school students who are already filled with curiosity and follow in her footsteps.

Students of the local government school gathered to celebrate the occasion by performing garba, a traditional Gujarati folk dance, and took out a procession with Williams’ photo to the nearby temple of goddess Dola Mata.

As the procession made its way from the school premises to the temple of goddess Dola Mata, the students danced and sang and distributed sweets on their way.

School teachers and locals said the goddess heard their prayers and brought Williams home safely. The procession, and the prayer that followed at the temple, was a way to thank her for her blessings, they said.

Principal of the primary school, Vishal Panchal, said that the entire village is ecstatic and filled with pride upon Williams’ return.

“The daughter of our village is the pride of the world. She stayed in space for such a long time and came back safe. We performed garba, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. Our happiness knows no end,” he said.

When Sunita Willaims left for ISS on June 5 last year and her mission was delayed, the villagers came together to light up an ‘Akhand Jyot’ here on June 27 and took out a procession carrying the eternal flame to the temple of Dola Mata, praying for her safety, said a local resident.

“We are very proud and happy that she is back on earth. We are from the same family. Sunita is a great inspiration for the children, who all want to become like her,” he said.

Villagers chanted prayers by placing Williams’ photo near the temple goddess and distributed sweets as ‘prasad’, the offering to the goddess.

As Williams’ landing neared in the early hours of Wednesday, all eyes were on her, with Jhulasan residents gathering at one place to view the event live on a television screen.

Soon after the splashdown, residents celebrated the moment by bursting firecrackers, dancing and chanting “Har Har Mahadev”.

Even as Williams was on her way back, the villagers performed a ‘yagna’ at the temple and offered prayers. They said they had been performing a ‘yagna’ and had kept the ‘Akhand Jyot’ aflame on the premises for her safe return.

Jhulasan, known as the ancestral home of Williams’ father Deepak Pandya, was alive with excitement ever since the news of her proposed return, after a delayed stay at the ISS, trickled in.

Navin Pandya, her cousin, said that the villagers have been praying for her safety, taking care of the ‘Akhand Jyot’ that was lit up for her safe return soon after she went to space over nine months ago.

He said the villagers are looking forward to inviting Williams to visit Jhulasan.

Williams has visited India at least thrice, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008.

Through a post on X, CM Patel expressed his heartfelt congratulations to “our very own Sunita Williams and the Crew9 astronauts on their safe return to Earth after an extraordinary nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station”.

“Their unwavering dedication and resilience have been a beacon of inspiration for millions. We, in India, take immense pride in Sunita’s connection to our land, celebrating her as a shining example of our shared heritage and aspirations,” he said in a tweet.

Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said people from all faiths prayed for Williams’ return and also remembered the late Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born woman and the second Indian person to fly in space.

“Williams has sent a positive message for women empowerment across the world and has given pace to astrophysics and a desire to know the cosmos,” he told reporters. Her father, originally from Jhulasan, migrated to the United States in 1957.

Williams’ space mission was initially scheduled to last seven days but got extended due to a technical glitch. Her SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday early morning. PTI

