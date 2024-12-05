Spain may soon carry health warning label on smartphones, just like cigarette packs

An expert committee has recommended to the Spanish government that smartphones sold in the country should have a label that warns users about the potential harmful impact on their health, similar to the warning on cigarette packs.

It is reported that Spain is preparing to draft a law to limit children’s exposure to technology.

The 50-member committee of experts was constituted by the Spanish government earlier this year in response to what Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called “an authentic epidemic of online pornography consumption among children”.

Also Read: 60% of children are at risk of digital addiction, according to a survey

The committee, however, did not limit their report only to children’s access to pornography but looked at the broader problem of children’s use of digital devices.

The report prepared by the committee, which ran to almost 250 pages and was accessed by the newspaper El Pais, gives several recommendations to the government to control the use of smartphones by children.

Expert committee’s recommendations

The report recommends that children below the age of 3 years should not have any exposure to digital devices.

Children between 3 and 6 years of age should be allowed to access digital devices only on an exceptional basis.

Also Read: Parents lead by example, keep children engaged and cut screen time

Children between 6 and 12 years may be allowed to use the so-called “dumb phones” (phones that do not have access to the internet and are limited only to calls). The experts also suggest that offline activities such as sports should be prioritised for children.

The minimum age for opening a social media account should be 16, and teachers and healthcare staff should be trained to identify children who are struggling with potential smartphone addictions.

The report urged schools to remove any educational applications based on immediate gratification.

Also Read: Disconnect from gadgets, connect with children

The draft legislation proposes that parental controls be installed by default on smartphones and that there should be a national education campaign to help children and teenagers navigate social media.

The report also recommends that doctors should ask patients about screen time during health checkups. They should also “screen for depression, anxiety, and use of technology” during medical checkups for adolescents.

Also Read: Online gaming addiction: How much is too much?

The experts suggested that warnings should pop up on the phone screens when certain apps or platforms are accessed, listing out the claims of health risks and the maximum recommended usage time.

The experts compiled the report with inputs from organisations like the European Association for Digital Transition as well as psychiatrists and paediatricians.

Growing global debate

This intervention by the Spanish government comes amid a growing global debate over children’s exposure to technology, especially digital devices, social media, and the internet.

In France, a government-commissioned study said children below 13 years should not be allowed to use smartphones, and they should be banned from using social media like TikTok and Instagram till the age of 18.

Also Read: Nitish writes to PM to ban porn sites

The Australian government has very recently banned the use of social media by children below the age of 16. The new law mandates stricter processes of age verification on social media platforms or while creating accounts on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat.

The world is finally waking up to the dangers posed by technology and the excessive use of smartphones not only by children but also by adults that could affect their sleep, mental health, self-esteem, and personal relationships.