South Korea’s impeached President Yoon arrested

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested on Wednesday (January 15), local media reports said.

Yoon has been accused of insurrection for briefly imposing martial law in a move swiftly overturned by the country’s National Assembly.

“The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol today (January 15) at 10:33 am (01:30 GMT),” the authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

More details awaited.