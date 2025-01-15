The Federal
South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol
Investigators from the state anti-corruption agency and police officers make their way to the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol to execute a warrant to detain Yoon in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, January 15. AP/PTI

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon arrested

Yoon has been accused of insurrection for briefly imposing martial law in a move swiftly overturned by the country’s National Assembly

15 Jan 2025 9:32 AM IST  (Updated:2025-01-15 04:30:43)

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested on Wednesday (January 15), local media reports said.

Yoon has been accused of insurrection for briefly imposing martial law in a move swiftly overturned by the country’s National Assembly.

“The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol today (January 15) at 10:33 am (01:30 GMT),” the authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

More details awaited.

