South Korea's former Defence Minister Kim attempts suicide

South Korea’s former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun has tried to take his own life inside a detention centre, reports said on Wednesday (December 11) quoting a justice ministry official.

Kim has been accused of playing a lead role in the failed imposition of martial law in South Korea on December 3.

According to a report in CNN, Shin Yong-hae, the commissioner general of Korea Correctional Service, said Kim made the attempt on his life before a formal arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday.

“Former Minister of Defence Kim Yong-hyun attempted suicide at the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center,” said Shin.

Speaking to legislators at the National Assembly, Shin said the incident took place in a bathroom. When a corrections officer opened the bathroom door, Kim gave up on the attempt, Shin added. He has been moved to an isolation room and has no health issues, Shin said, as per the report.

“A control room staff member intervened, and when they opened the door, he immediately gave up the attempt,” said Shin, AFP news agency reported.

“The medical examination results indicate that the inmate’s health status is good without any abnormalities, and he is currently living a normal life in the facility,” the justice ministry said in a statement sent to the news agency.

