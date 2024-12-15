South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached over martial law decree

The South Korean parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over the sudden but short-lived martial law decree that took the country and the world by surprise two weeks ago.

The National Assembly (South Korean parliament) passed the motion 204-85 on Saturday (December 14), news agency AP reported. The impeachment motion alleged that Yoon “committed rebellion that hurt peace in the Republic of Korea by staging a series of riots”.

PM takes over presidential powers

Yoon’s presidential powers and duties have been suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over presidential powers. South Korea’s executive power is concentrated with the president, but the prime minister leads the country if the president becomes incapacitated.

Han has previously held several top government posts, including trade minister and finance minister. He was the prime minister in 2007–2008 and has also served as the ambassador to the US.

The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers. In case of the former, a national election must be held within 60 days to choose his successor.

Jubilations in Seoul

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik said Yoon’s impeachment was an outcome driven by “the people’s ardent desire for democracy, courage and dedication”.

Huge crowds gathered in Seoul on Saturday — one section near the parliament to celebrate Yoon’s impeachment and another in a central plaza to support Yoon. Both rallies were reportedly peaceful.

Yoon issued a statement saying he would “never give up” and called for officials to maintain stability in government functions during the “temporary” pause of his presidency.

“I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement and support directed toward me, and I will continue to do my utmost for the country until the very last moment,” Yoon reportedly said.

Yoon’s denial

Yoon’s imposition of martial law lasted only six hours, but caused massive political tumult, halted diplomatic activities, and rattled financial markets. He was forced to lift the decree after parliament unanimously voted to overturn it.

In a fiery speech on December 12, Yoon rejected the rebellion charges, calling his martial law introduction an act of governance. He claimed the deployment of troops was meant to maintain order, rather than disrupt it.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung called Mr. Yoon’s speech a “mad declaration of war” against his own people.

Third president to be impeached while in office

Yoon is the third South Korean president to be impeached while in office. In 2016, parliament impeached Park Geun-hye, the country’s first female President, over a corruption scandal. She was dismissed from office.

In 2004, President Roh Moo-hyun was impeached in parliament over an alleged election law violation but the court later overturned his impeachment. Roh jumped to his death in 2009 amid a corruption scandal involving his family.

(With agency inputs)