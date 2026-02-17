Save Imran: Gavaskar, Chappell, and other legendary ex-captains move petition

Fourteen former international cricket captains from five Test-playing nations have appealed to the Pakistan government to ensure proper medical care and improved prison conditions for jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition, drafted by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and delivered to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 17, 2026, cites serious concerns about Khan’s deteriorating health, particularly his eyesight, during his incarceration at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

In their statement, the signatories said recent reports of “the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody” and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years had caused “profound concern”.

Who signed the appeal

The appeal was endorsed by leading figures across cricketing nations. Cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Steve Waugh, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, David Gower, Clive Lloyd, and John Wright were among the signatories.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s eye treatment sparks row; family, party protest against govt ‘secrecy’

The group urged Pakistani authorities to provide immediate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists, ensure humane and dignified detention conditions in line with international standards, and guarantee fair and transparent access to legal processes. They said Khan should be treated “with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon”.





Statement released by the iconic cricketers requesting safety for Imran Khan

Court-directed medical evaluation

The appeal comes amid developments in Pakistan’s Supreme Court. Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said on February 14 that Khan would undergo treatment for an eye condition at a specialised medical facility after the apex court directed authorities to constitute a medical board.

Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the court that the former premier had suffered nearly 85 per cent loss of vision in his right eye. Tarar said leading eye specialists would conduct the examination and submit a detailed report to the Supreme Court, but did not specify the hospital or date of treatment.

Khan was earlier taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for an eye procedure. His party later said the examination took place without family members or personal doctors present.

Family objections and protests

Khan’s family and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged they were not informed about plans to shift him for treatment. PTI described reports of a “secret” hospital transfer as a violation of fundamental rights and staged protests in Islamabad and other cities.

Also Read: How India-US trade deal map sends a diplomatic signal to Pakistan

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, demanded that family members and his personal physician be present during any medical procedure. The party said jail rules require authorities to inform relatives and doctors before medical examinations or transfers.

Earlier appeal by Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had earlier urged authorities to ensure Khan receives the best possible medical care, saying it was distressing to hear about his health concerns.

Imran Khan led Pakistan to its 1992 Cricket World Cup victory and served as Prime Minister from 2018 until his removal through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022.

He has been lodged in Adiala Jail since August 2023 following his arrest in a corruption case and faces multiple legal proceedings, which he has described as politically motivated.