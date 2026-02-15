Imran Khan’s eye treatment sparks row; family, party protest against govt ‘secrecy’

Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar on Saturday (February 14) said imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan will undergo treatment for an eye condition at a specialised medical facility, days after the country's supreme court ordered a medical evaluation amid concerns about his deteriorating eyesight.

Meanwhile, his family and party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have claimed that they weren't informed about the development and have protested against the secrecy of the treatment.

In a post on X, Tarar said the examination would be conducted by leading eye specialists as part of Khan’s ongoing treatment, which began in late January after the PTI chief claimed a “partial loss of vision” in his right eye.

“A detailed report will also be submitted to the Supreme Court. Conjecture, speculations, and efforts to turn this into political rhetoric and mileage for vested interests may please be avoided,” Tarar posted.

However, the minister did not specify the medical facility or the date of treatment. Earlier this week, the Pakistan apex court directed authorities to constitute a medical board to assess Khan’s condition after his lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the court that the former premier had lost nearly 85 per cent vision in his right eye. The court also allowed Khan to speak with his two sons in the UK before February 16.

PTI alleges ‘secret shift’ to hospital

The PTI alleged that Khan, 73, was to be secretly moved from jail to a hospital without informing his family, calling it a violation of his fundamental rights.

Pakistan’s opposition alliance staged a sit-in near the Parliament House to protest against the health issues faced by Khan in jail.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expresses grave concern over reports and speculations suggesting a plan to secretly shift our Leader Imran Khan to a hospital for treatment without taking his family into confidence. Such an act is a blatant violation of both fundamental human rights and prevailing legal requirements,” the party said in a statement.

The party insisted that any examination or treatment must take place in the presence of his personal physicians and at least one family member. It also cited jail rules that require authorities to inform family members and doctors before conducting medical examinations or transfers.

Calling the delay in treatment “extremely unfortunate and inhumane”, the party demanded that medical care begin immediately, asserting that no compromise whatsoever will be made regarding the health and well being of their leader.

Family seeks consultation, protests intensify

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, said the family had not been consulted regarding the reported hospital shift and demanded that relatives and his personal doctor be present during any medical procedures.

PTI supporters have also staged protests in Islamabad and other cities, demanding that their party chief be shifted from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to a hospital for specialised treatment.

Khan has been lodged in the high-security Adiala jail since August 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence following a conviction in a corruption case. He was removed from office in April 2022 through a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Khan has alleged that his ouster was the result of a US-backed “conspiracy”.