Russia wonders how Trump held back from hitting ‘scumbag’ Zelenskyy

In a case of adding a generous dose of fuel to the fire, Russia has said it was a “miracle” that US President Donald Trump restrained himself from hitting "scumbag" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting ended in a disaster.

In response to the globally-televised Oval Office spat of Friday (February 28), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram: "How Trump and (Vice President JD) Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint."

Russia backs US

Zakharova underscored that Zelenskyy's biggest lie was his assertion in the White House that Ukraine in 2022 was alone and without support.

On his part, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called Zelenskyy an "insolent pig" who he said had received "a proper slap” in the Oval Office.

Also read: Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy script an epochal moment in global politics, diplomacy

"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: The Kyiv regime is gambling with World War III. That's a good thing, but not enough," said Medvedev, now the deputy head of Russia's Security Council.

Washington spat

Trump and Vance had a shouting match with Zelenskyy as the US Vice-President urged the Ukrainian leader not to "litigate" in front of the American media.

Zelenskyy had earlier said he was upset that Ukraine was not invited to the talks on the Russia-Ukraine war held between US and Russian officials in Riyadh. In response, Trump had called Zelenskyy a “dictator”.