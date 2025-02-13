Putin has agreed to begin talks to end Ukraine war, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has upended three years of US policy towards Ukraine, saying on Wednesday (February 12) that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war following a dramatic prisoner swap.

The Republican said in a social media post on Wednesday (February 12) disclosing a call between the two leaders that they would “work together, very closely.” The call followed a prisoner swap that resulted in Russia releasing American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, of Pennsylvania, after more than three years of detention.

Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, is being freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow’s release of Fogel, two US officials confirmed to news agency AP on Wednesday. Fogel, an American history teacher, was arrested in August 2021 for possession of marijuana and was serving a 14-year prison sentence.

NATO membership not realistic for Ukraine: US Defence Secretary

However, in a blow to Ukraine’s aspirations, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier on Wednesday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels that NATO membership was not realistic for Ukraine and said that any security guarantees for the country would have to be borne by European countries.

Hegseth, in sweeping remarks, also suggested that Kyiv should abandon hopes of winning all its territory back from Russia and instead prepare for a negotiated peace settlement to be backed up by international troops.

Putin has declared that any peace deal must ensure that Ukraine gives up its NATO ambitions and withdraws its troops from the four regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.

Unclear whether Zelenskyy would be involved in negotiations

It was unclear how closely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be involved in the negotiations. Trump did hold a phone call with him on Wednesday, which Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said was a “good conversation”.

US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump’s special Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, will all be in Germany later this week for the annual Munich Security Conference, which Zelenskyy will also attend.

White House officials declined to clarify to AP whether Ukraine would be a party to the US negotiations with Russia. But they described the prisoner swap as evidence of a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine.

We want to stop the millions of deaths: Trump

The Joe Biden administration had joined other NATO members since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in vowing that membership in the alliance was “inevitable.” And Trump's announcement appeared to dismantle the Biden-era mantra that Kyiv would be a full participant in any decisions made.

“We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together,” Trump said in a social media post disclosing details about the call with Putin. “But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.”

Trump said they also “agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately” and would be alerting Zelenskyy to their conversation. He appointed Rubio, CIA director John Ratcliffe, national security advisor Michael Waltz, and his special Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff to lead those talks.

Trump wants Europe to be responsible for Ukraine’s defence

Hegseth, making the first trip to NATO by a member of the new Trump administration, indicated that Trump is determined to get Europe to assume most of the financial and military responsibilities for the defence of Ukraine, including a possible peacekeeping force that would not include US troops.

The US defence secretary also said the force should not have Article 5 protections, which could require the US or the 31 other nations of the NATO alliance to come to the aid of those forces if they end up in contact with Russian forces.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth said, as Kyiv’s backers gathered at NATO headquarters for a meeting to drum up more arms and ammunition for the war, which will soon enter its fourth year.

All 32 allies must agree for a country to join NATO, meaning that every member has a veto.

How Trump wants Ukraine to repay

Trump has promised to end the war quickly. He’s complained that it’s costing American taxpayers too much money and suggested that Ukraine should pay for US support with access to its rare earth minerals, energy and other resources.

Hegseth in his remarks said that NATO member nations also need to significantly increase defence spending to 5 per cent of their budgets — a high mark that the US does not presently meet either.

“The United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependence. Rather, our relationship will prioritise empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security,” Hegseth said.

(With agency inputs)