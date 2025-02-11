Cancel Gaza ceasefire deal if all hostages not freed by Saturday: Trump

President Donald Trump says a precarious ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be cancelled if Hamas doesn't release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday (February 15).

In comments to reporters as he signed a series of executive orders, Trump said it was ultimately up to Israel. But he warned that “all hell is going to break out” if the remaining hostages aren't released, and added that he feared many were dead.

“I’d say they ought to be returned by 12 o’clock on Saturday. And if they’re not returned, all of them, not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two, by Saturday at 12 o’clock, I would say all hell is going to break out,” said the president.

When asked by a journalist if he was hinting at a retaliation against Hamas, Trump answered, “You will find out, Hamas will find out what I mean. These are sick people, and they will find out what I mean Saturday at 12 pm.”

Trump also said, however, “I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it.”

President Trump also said the US might withhold aid to Egypt and Jordan if the two nations refused to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

Hamas’s announcement

Hamas had earlier announced that it would stop releasing Israeli hostages until further notice because Israel had violated the ceasefire agreement.

A spokesperson of Hamas said Israeli violations had included targeting Palestinians with gunfire and shelling, delaying Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, and preventing aid from entering the Gaza enclave.

Under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Hamas is supposed to release more hostages on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Hostages’ families urge govt to stick to deal

The families of the Israeli hostages urged the government to stick to the ceasefire deal. The families and their supporters gathered in the place that is now called Hostages Square in Tel Aviv in a demonstration.

They insisted that every hostage had to return to Israel.

“Every single person that doesn’t belong there needs to come home now,” said one of the demonstrators.

Israeli military at highest level of readiness

After Hamas’s announcement, the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the militant outfit’s decision violated the ceasefire agreement. He instructed the military to be at its highest level of readiness in Gaza and to defend the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to conduct a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (February 11) to review the situation.

Of the 33 hostages that were supposed to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, 16 have returned home to Israel. The militants also released five Thai hostages. Israel, in exchange, has released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

(With agency inputs)