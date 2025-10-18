After warning to Kabul, Khawaja Asif leads Doha talks with Afghan Taliban

A day after he warned Afghanistan of “a heavy price” over terror attacks against his country, saying Pakistan was done sending protest notes and delegations to Kabul, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to lead a high-level delegation to Doha on Saturday (October 18) to hold talks with the Afghan Taliban. The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on their official X handle.

Talks on terrorism against Pak

According to the statement, the delegation led by Asif will hold talks with the Taliban authorities, focusing on measures to end “cross-border terrorism against Pakistan” being resorted to from Afghanistan territory.

“A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by our Minister of Defence, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today,” stated the release.

“The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border,” it added.

‘Pakistan does not seek escalation’

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s release stated that Islamabad does not seek escalation but wants the Afghan Taliban authorities to address Islamabad’s concern by taking action against terrorist entities.

“Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA,” stated the release.

“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Asif’s earlier warning to Taliban

Asif, on Friday (October 18), cautioned that his country will impose a “heavy price” on any terror activity originating from Afghanistan. He accused Kabul’s current regime of aligning with India and acting as its proxy against Pakistan.

Asif further stated that Pakistan will no longer rely on diplomatic protests or peace delegations, saying any source of terrorism, wherever it’s located, will face consequences.

Addressing Afghan residents in Pakistan, he said they should return to their homeland, emphasising that Pakistan’s resources should serve its own citizens.

The remarks followed the expiry of a 48-hour ceasefire, though media reports indicated the truce was extended ahead of diplomatic talks in Doha.