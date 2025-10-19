Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to ceasefire after deadly border clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on an immediate ceasefire following peace talks held in Doha, Qatar, the Qatari foreign ministry announced early Sunday. The negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, come after a week of fierce border clashes that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.



Also read | After warning to Kabul, Khawaja Asif leads Doha talks with Afghan Taliban

Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for talks to resolve the crisis. The talks were mediated by Qatar and Turkey. Both the governments had sent their defence ministers to lead the talks, which, Pakistan said, would focus on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border."

Talks seek lasting peace

According to Qatar’s statement, both sides agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days “to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner.”



Statement | Pakistan and Afghanistan Agree to an Immediate Ceasefire During a Round of Negotiations in Doha#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/fPXvn6GaU6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 18, 2025

The talks follow deadly border clashes that left dozens dead, marking the most serious confrontation between the two neighbours since the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in 2021. Afghan officials said a delegation from Kabul, led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, took part in the Doha negotiations, while Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif headed his country’s delegation in talks with Taliban representatives.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the discussions centred on “urgent steps to curb cross-border terrorism originating from Afghanistan and to restore peace and stability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier.” The recent violence erupted after Islamabad urged Kabul to take action against militants using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Mutual distrust fuels conflict

The Taliban dismissed allegations of harbouring militants, accusing Pakistan instead of spreading false claims and backing Islamic State-linked factions to undermine Afghanistan’s stability. Pakistan denied the charges, asserting that the militants in question have long sought to topple its government and enforce a hardline Islamist regime.



Also read | Khawaja Asif warns Afghanistan of ‘heavy price’ for terror

On Friday, a suicide bombing near the border killed seven Pakistani soldiers and injured 13 others. Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, urged the Afghan authorities to rein in proxy groups operating from Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan. On Saturday, at least 10 people, including three Afghan cricketers, were killed in fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan.