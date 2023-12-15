Pakistan: 2 policemen killed as militants attack police complex in Tank district

At least two policemen were killed on Friday (December 15) when militants attacked a regional police headquarters in northwest Pakistan, three days after terrorists killed 23 soldiers in the same region.

The attack occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the Dawn newspaper reported. Two policemen were also injured in the attack.

A terrorist blew himself up but a “huge attack was thwarted”, the daily quoted Tank District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah as saying.

He said that all contingents at the Police Lines were evacuated safely and that a search operation on for more militants.

The attack was claimed by a new group, Ansarul Jihad.

On October 12, at least 23 soldiers were killed and more than 30 others injured after the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the militant in Dera Ismail Khan.

TJP is a newly formed militant group that affiliated to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is known to enjoy close ties with the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan.

The TJP has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)