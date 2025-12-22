Osman Hadi murder: Inqilab Moncho threatens Yunus interim govt with ouster

Slain Bangladeshi student leader Osman Hadi’s organisation, the Inqilab Monch,o on Monday (December 22) threatened to oust the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus if justice is not delivered in Hadi’s murder.

‘’24-hour-deadline lapsed’

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of the platform, said that the 24-hour-deadline issued to the interim government during Hadi’s funeral has expired, but still no concrete action has been taken in relation to the murder case.

"However, the deadline has passed without any visible steps from the home adviser or concerned authorities regarding the arrest of the accused," said Abdullah as quoted by the Daily Star.

He further alleged that the absence of the home adviser or his special assistant at the ministry's briefing on the case amounted to trivialising the incident.

"The home and law advisers, along with others concerned, are neglecting their duties and merely trying to avoid responsibility," added Jaber.

Demands Speedy Trial Tribunal

The Inqilab Moncho demanded that a Speedy Trial Tribunal be formed to deal with Hadi’s murder case and sought assistance from foreign organisations such as the FBI or Scotland Yard to ensure a transparent probe.

"If intelligence agencies running on public tax money cannot identify the killers, there is no need to keep them,” said Abdullah. He also demanded swift identification and arrest of "Awami associates" within the civil and military intelligence in Bangladesh.

"Justice must be ensured before the election. If you cannot ensure justice, once the people start shedding blood, it will be unstoppable,” he added.

His comments come a day after police said they have yet to obtain any definite information regarding the whereabouts of Faisal, the main accused in the killing of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

Police yet to trace Hadi’s killer

According to local media reports, addressing an emergency briefing at the Home Ministry, Additional Inspector General of Police Khandaker Rafiqul Islam said efforts are underway to trace the suspect. He stated that law enforcement and intelligence units are working jointly but have not confirmed Faisal’s last known location.

“We do not have any specific input at this moment. However, there is no verified information suggesting that he has fled the country,” Rafiqul said, warning that suspects often circulate misleading claims about their movements.

On possible political links, he said no concrete evidence has surfaced so far, though investigations are ongoing.

Osman Hadi was shot on December 12 in Puratan Paltan, later flown to Singapore, where he died on December 18. He was buried on Saturday near the Dhaka University Central Mosque.