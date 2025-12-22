Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over workplace dispute, not blasphemy, says report

The recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh took place not due to alleged derogatory remarks against Islam as claimed earlier, but because of workplace disputes, police said. The family members of the deceased, a 27-year-old garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, have also refuted the claims that offensive remarks against Islam had led to the lynching.

No evidence of offensive religious remark

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have found no evidence supporting that Dipu made offensive remarks against Islam. The report stated that Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun has said the prevailing allegation of blasphemy against Dipu is only based on word of mouth.

“We have not found any truth to the claims so far,” the officer said.

Workplace dispute angle probed

Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Jahidul Islam echoed the same saying that the investigators have found no evidence that Dipu had insulted Islam, and they are looking into the possibility of whethera workplace dispute was behind the lynching.

Speaking to reporters, Mymensingh RAB Company Commander Md Shamsuzzaman said no one present at the crime scene was able to confirm that Dipu made any offensive religious remarks.

“Even if the deceased had posted something online, that would have been traceable. We found nothing,” he added.

What the victim’s family said

The brother of the deceased, Apu Robi, said Dipu recently appeared in a recruitment examination for promotion from floor manager to supervisor, adding that he got involved in disputes with several colleagues over his position.

Apu also said on the afternoon of the incident, Dipu was dismissed from job and shortly afterwards was accused of making offensive religious remarks.

“They beat my brother and threw him out of the factory. Even after he was caught and apologised, they did not spare him,” said Apu.

‘Was taken to police station’

Elaborating further, Apu said that he received a call from Dipu’s friend Himel, who told him that Dipu had been taken to the police station for making offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

“A short while later, he called again and said my brother was dead,” said Ap,u adding that when he reached the spot he found that Dipu’s body had been burnt.

The incident occurred on the night of December 18 in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district. Dipu was allegedly attacked by a mob at his workplace and later set on fire. Reports said the accusations spread quickly after an event at the factory, leading to the assault.

Authorities confirmed the killing and said the body is in police custody. The interim government condemned the violence and appealed for restraint as tensions continued amid ongoing protests in the country.