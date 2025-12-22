Bangladesh unrest: Student leader shot in Khulna ahead of elections

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh over the murder of prominent student leader and of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi, another senior leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Muhammad Motaleb Sikder was shot in the head on Monday (December 22). According to local media reports, Sikder, a key leader of the party’s labour win was shot in the head in Khulna.

How the attack happened

The incident took place at around 11:45 am at a house in the Sonadanga area of Khulna city, reported Prothom Alo.

The report further stated that Saif Nawaz, an NCP functionary of NCP's Khulna metropolitan unit, said that Sikdar is the Khulna divisional convener of the NCP's labour wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti. He also said that the attack took place when Sikder was making preparations for a rally which was scheduled to begin soon.

Sikdar reportedly suffered a gunshot wound on the left side of his head and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

What police said

Confirming the development, Animesh Mandal, the Inspector (Investigation) of Sonadanga Police Station, said that following the attack, Sikder was rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital and from there to the City Diagnostic Centre for a CT scan of his head.

However, the Daily Star, quoting Md Rafikul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, said that Sikder was out of danger adding that the bullet entered through one side of his ear and pierced the skin before exiting through the other side.

What started the Bangladesh unrest

The incident comes days after tension prevailed across Bangladesh on Friday (December 19) following the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which sparked protests and incidents of violence in several parts of the country.

Hadi, a key leader of the Inquilab Mancha and a candidate in the February 12 general elections, had been shot in the head by masked assailants last week while launching his campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

The backdrop

The interim government had earlier airlifted Hadi to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment after doctors in Dhaka described his condition as extremely critical. His death triggered large demonstrations, with hundreds of students and supporters gathering at Shahbagh near Dhaka University, raising slogans in his memory. A student group, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, organised a mourning march on the university campus before joining the protest.

Members of the National Citizen Party also joined the demonstrations, raising anti-India slogans and alleging that the attackers had fled across the border. Some protesters demanded the closure of the Indian High Commission until the suspects were handed over. During the unrest, a group vandalised the offices of Prothom Alo and the Daily Star in Karwan Bazar, trapping journalists inside and setting fire outside the building.

In a televised address, Yunus described Hadin as a key figure of last year’s uprising and vowed swift action against those responsible, urging citizens to maintain restraint. He announced a one-day state mourning on December 20 and said the government would take responsibility for Hadin’s family. Opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, also expressed grief, calling the killing a stark reminder of political violence.