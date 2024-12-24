‘Will damage infrastructure, behead leaders’: Israel warns Houthis of ‘severe blow’

After admitting publicly for the first time to killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, Tel Aviv has warned that it will “behead the leaders” of Houthis who have rained missiles on Israel since the start of the Gaza war.

The stark warning came on Monday from Israeli defence minister Israel Katz, who said his country was determined to “deal a severe blow to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen”.

Warning to Houthis

"These days, when the Houthi terrorist organization is firing missiles at Israel, I want to convey a clear message to them at the beginning of my remarks: We have defeated Hamas, we have defeated Hezbollah, we have blinded Iran's defence systems and damaged the production systems, we have toppled the Assad regime in Syria, we have dealt a severe blow to the axis of evil, and we will also deal a severe blow to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen, which remains the last to stand," Katz said.