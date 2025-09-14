Nepal protest victims will be declared martyrs, says interim PM Sushila Karki

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said that those killed in Gen Z protests will be declared martyrs, adding that she and her team are not at the helm of the country to taste power and would hand over the responsibility to the New Parliament. Karki, who assumed charge on Saturday (September 13), also said that those who were involved in incidents of vandalism and arson will face investigation.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in on Friday following days of intense discussion among Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, and representatives of the Gen Z protesters.

Nepal got engulfed in violent protests following the government’s decision to impose a ban on social media. Even after the ban was withdrawn, the protests continued, alleging corrupt government practices and ultimately led to the resignation of KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister.

‘Won’t stay over six months’

“Those involved in the incident of vandalism will be investigated. My team and I are not here to taste the power. We won’t stay for more than 6 months. We will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. We won’t succeed without your support,” said Karki as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“ There were 27 hours of movement, which is first in Nepal. They are demanding economic equality, the eradication of corruption,” the report quoted Karki as saying.

Her comments come at a time as Kathmandu began to crawl back to normalcy with slight traffic on the roads and a handful of shops opening in the capital.

China congratulates Karki

Meanwhile, China on Sunday (September 14) congratulated Sushila Karki on taking office as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. Beijing highlighted the “time-honoured friendship” between the two neighbouring countries.

“China congratulates Madam Sushila Karki on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government,” a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release here on Sunday.

“China and Nepal share a time-honoured friendship. China, as always, respects the development path chosen independently by the people of Nepal,” the spokesperson said.

“We stand ready to work with Nepal to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further advance bilateral relations,” the spokesperson added.

