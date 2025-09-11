Nepal President Paudel in talks amid Gen Z protest crisis

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday (September 11) said that he was engaged in discussions to provide a solution to the issues currently facing the country and to protect democracy. His comment comes at a time when the Himalayan nation is reeling under the impact of the violent Gen Z protest that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and left at least 20 dead.

“In the current difficult situation of the country, I am engaged in discussions and every effort on how to provide a solution while staying within the constitutional framework, and how to protect democracy and maintain peace and order in the nation,” stated the President.

“I appeal to all sides to be assured that efforts are being made to find a solution to the problems as quickly as possible to address the demands of the protesting citizens, and to cooperate calmly in maintaining peace and order in the country,” he added.

Also Read: After bloody protests, Nepal crawls back to normalcy as Gen Z groups decide next PM

President, Army chief hold talks with protesters

During the day, Paudel along with Army Chief Ashok Raj held talks with Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel held talks with agitating Gen Z protesters at the army headquarters in Bhadrakali to pick a leader to run an interim government, reported PTI.

The report further stated that former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and two others were among those being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the interim government.

Also Read: Nepal protests: Public movement allowed for few hours amid extended prohibitory orders

Effort to end current stalemate

An Army spokesperson said that discussions were being held with various stakeholders, but did not divulge any names.

“We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order in the country,” the Army spokesperson said as quoted by PTI.

Dozens of youths were waiting outside the Army Headquarters to hear the decision as the meeting progressed.

Also Read: Who is Sudan Gurung, the man who shook Nepal’s Oli government?

Wednesday’s meeting inconclusive

A similar meeting was held yesterday, but ended inconclusively. According to media reports, the objective of the meeting was to find a way out of the current political stalemate, including nominating a caretaker leader and drawing a roadmap ahead.

“The new executive head will be the one who will conduct fresh elections within a specified time frame,” reported PTI, quoting sources.

Apart from Karki and Shah, the other two names under consideration are former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang.

Though sources suggested that Mayor Shah has expressed his support for Karki, the picture is still not clear as to who will head the new cabinet. There are reservations in a section of the Gen Z group about her name.

(With agency inputs)