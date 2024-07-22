Musk, Indian American venture capitalist Vinod Khosla row over Trump's candidature

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and Indian-American venture capitalist Vinod Khosla have been locked in a war of words over Republican Donald Trump's candidature for the US presidency.

Trump, 78, on Thursday night accepted his Republican Party nomination for a third consecutive presidential bid. But incumbent Joe Biden, 81, on Sunday withdrew from the race amid mounting pressure from Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Trump last month. Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris, the vice president, as the new Democratic nominee.

Khosla against Trump

In a post on X, Khosla said it was hard for him to support someone like Trump, who has "no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women" and "hates immigrants" like him.

"He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want a President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?" Khosla asked.

Musk defends Trump

In response, Musk said Trump "doesn’t hate you. In fact, I think he likes you. Meet him and find out for yourself".

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he was not saying that Trump had no flaws but said there should be an administration that will promote individual freedoms over the heavy hand of government.

"How many times have you read something in the media where you know the real story, but what they printed was diabolically false? Well, it’s way worse in politics, which is a blood sport...Many years ago, that was the Democratic Party, but now, the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party,” he said.

Khosla backs NATO

Khosla retorted that he agreed with not trusting the media and was for promoting individual freedoms.

“But abandon climate and 'drill baby drill? Be MAGA (Make America Great Again) and abandon NATO and American leadership and moral authority? I was a socially liberal registered fiscal Republican till climate made me switch to Independent,” said the top investor in Silicon Valley.

However, Musk argued that civilisation does need oil and gas for some time.

Musk disagrees on NATO

“I don’t think we should demonise an industry that is essential for humanity to function. However, as you know, sustainable energy production and consumption is growing very rapidly and is tracking to exceed the use of hydrocarbon fuels. That will happen no matter what Trump does,” Musk asserted.

And as for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), he said, the amount contributed by the US was absurdly higher than other allies.

“Why are American taxpayers paying for the defence of Europe when Europe is fully capable of doing so itself?” Musk asked.

(With agency inputs)