Musk accuses Australia of censorship, PM Albanese calls him ‘arrogant billionaire’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk accused Australia of censorship after an Australian judge ruled that his social media platform X must block users worldwide from accessing the video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded on Tuesday (April 23) by describing Musk as an “arrogant billionaire” who considered himself above the law and was out of touch with the public.

X Corp., the tech company rebranded in 2023 by Musk after he bought Twitter, announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online on April 15.

The material was geo-blocked from Australia but available elsewhere.

Temporary global ban

But the regulator that made the orders, Australia's eSafety Commission, which describes itself as the world's first government agency dedicated to keeping people safer online, successfully applied to the Federal Court in Sydney for a temporary global ban on sharing the video of the bishop being stabbed.

In an after-hours hearing on Monday (April 22), Justice Geoffrey Kennett suppressed the footage from all X users until Wednesday (April 24), when an application for a permanent ban will be heard.

Hours later, Musk posted on his personal X account a cartoon that depicted a fork in a road with one path leading to “free speech” and “truth” and the other to “censorship” and “propaganda.”