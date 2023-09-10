Morocco temblor: A look at the deadliest quakes over the past 25 years

With the earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday (September 8) killing more than 2,000 people, the death toll is expected to increase as rescuers struggle to reach some affected areas.

Here is a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years, which have killed thousands of people:

• September 8, 2023: A magnitude 6.8 temblor kills more than 2,000 people In Morocco.

• February 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

• April 25, 2015: More than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal.

• March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

• January 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

• May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.

• May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia's Java island.

• October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

• December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

• December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

• January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Bhuj, Gujarat, in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

• August 17, 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit in Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.

