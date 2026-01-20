More Danish troops land in Greenland amid US plans to deploy military aircraft

US president Donald Trump continues to create a state of unrest with his threat to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. In response, Denmark has resorted to sending troops to the Arctic region of Greenland as an anticipatory measure.

According to reports, a large troop of the Royal Danish Army, with its chief Peter Boysen, arrived in Western Greenland on Monday (January 19). It is reported that approximately 58 Danish troops were flown into Greenland, joining the 60 troops already deployed there as part of the drill called Operation Arctic.

US to deploy an aircraft amid tensions

While the situation remains tense in the Arctic region, the US has also planned to deploy an aircraft from the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) to Thule Air Base, Greenland. However, the US has maintained that it is a diplomatically coordinated move, which will be carried out with the agreement of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland. Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defence cooperation between the United States and Canada as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," the statement of NORAD read.

After Trump’s consistent statement regarding his interest in Greenland, a multinational military exercise is being carried out with several European countries, including Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Netherlands, and Finland, contributing troops to it. It has to be noted even the US was asked to participate in the exercise that is aimed to exhibit the joint security of the Arctic region.

Trump doubles down with tariff ultimatum

Trump, however, has hardened his rhetoric in recent days, warning that Denmark and several European nations could face sweeping US tariffs if they refuse to negotiate Greenland’s transfer to American control.

He has now openly linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year's decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway's prime minister that he no longer felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace,” in a text message released on Monday.

The US president said he was open to talks but threatened tariffs of 10 per cent starting February 1, rising to 25 per cent from June 1, if no agreement was reached. Trump argued that acquiring Greenland was vital for US national security, citing growing interest from China and Russia.

“It is time for Denmark to give back after years of American support,” Trump said, asserting that the world would not be secure unless the United States had “complete and total control of Greenland”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also accused Denmark of failing to counter Russian influence in the region. “NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years that you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland. Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!” he wrote.

Trump made similar remarks in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, stating that global security depended on US control of Greenland.

Europe pushes back against tariff threats

European leaders reacted sharply, warning that Trump’s tariff ultimatum threatened transatlantic relations and the stability of the NATO alliance. Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden issued a joint statement cautioning that tariff threats risked a “dangerous downward spiral”.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Trump’s approach jeopardised “the world order as we know it” and undermined the future of NATO. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that he had spoken with Trump about security in Greenland and the Arctic and hoped to continue discussions during the Davos summit this week.

The European Council said it would convene a summit of EU leaders in the coming days following consultations among EU ambassadors in Brussels.

Concerns were also raised over how Trump’s proposed tariffs would interact with an existing US-EU trade deal concluded in July, under which most EU exports face a 15-percent levy. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the agreement may no longer be viable under the current circumstances.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s aides indicated that Paris could push the EU to activate its rarely used “anti-coercion instrument” if Washington proceeded with additional tariffs. The mechanism would allow the EU to restrict imports and services into its 27-nation market.

Protests erupt, European leaders oppose

Over the weekend, thousands of people protested in Greenland and Denmark against Trump’s push to seize the territory. Demonstrators wore caps reading “Make America Go Away”, a pointed rebuttal to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Trump responded by reiterating his tariff threat, targeting Britain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland. Even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, one of Trump’s closest European allies, criticised the move, warning that imposing new sanctions would be a mistake.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the threat “completely wrong”, while Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel described it as “inexplicable” and akin to blackmail. France’s agriculture minister cautioned that a trade war would also harm US farmers and industries.

Norway said it was not yet considering retaliatory measures but warned against escalation. “Nobody would win,” Prime Minister Store said.

(With agency inputs)