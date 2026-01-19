How serious is Europe about Greenland? Here’s how many soldiers they are sending

US President Donald Trump has, during the past few months, been threatening to acquire the autonomous territory of Greenland either by “purchasing” it or by using military force, and Europe’s response does not inspire confidence that it can defend the Arctic island against military aggression by the US, a NATO ally, or by countries like Russia and China.

Trump’s threat, coming in the backdrop of America’s recent “capture” of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, cannot be taken lightly any longer by Europe.

However, the response by European powers has been muted, going by their lack of commitment to put “boots on the ground” in Greenland to defend the territory.

Operation Arctic Endurance

Denmark is leading a NATO military exercise called Operation Arctic Endurance, which is being termed as a “reconnaissance mission”.

The seriousness of European nations in retaining Greenland as part of the European Union and under Denmark’s control is however a question mark, given the minuscule number of armed personnel committed to the military exercise by them.

According to media reports, the United Kingdom is sending one military officer, while Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands have committed two officers each.

France has sent a contingent of 15 soldiers from its 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade, and Germany has contributed 13 military personnel.

Sweden has also dispatched some troops, though the number has not been specified.

Denmark already has 150 soldiers stationed in Greenland under its Joint Arctic Command. It also has an elite 14-member Sirius Dog Sled Patrol that conducts long-range reconnaissance patrolling to enforce Danish sovereignty in the Arctic region.

NATO countries Italy, Poland, and Turkey have refused to send any troops to Greenland till now.

And this may be the reason why Trump has been pressuring America’s allies in NATO to increase their military spending.

Europe’s ‘demilitarisation’ after Cold War

After the Cold War ended, European countries slashed their military budgets in the assumption that there would no longer be any major wars. According to the Strategic Studies Institute, the spending cuts reduced Europe’s military capacities.

Europe and NATO have depended on the might of the US military machine to protect Europe’s interests.

European nations refused to increase their military budgets despite US demands during Trump’s first administration to meet spending targets. In 2017, Trump had urged NATO allies to pay their fair share towards the defence of Europe.

This European complacency ended when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, exposing its vulnerability to Russian aggression, especially with the US indicating disinterest in defending the continent.

A study by the German Council on Foreign Relations reveals that Europe would find it difficult to deploy even 50,000 troops if a war broke out, while Russia and Ukraine seem to have deployed almost half a million troops each.

Europe waking up to reality

Europe has finally woken up to the reality of the situation and has begun increasing its spending to modernise their militaries.

France has doubled its defence budget to 64 billion euros by 2027, which would be 3 per cent of its GDP. Poland is planning to increase the size of its army to half a million by 2039, and is modernizing its forces in anticipation of Russian aggression. It is planning to increase its defence spending to 5 per cent of its GDP in 2026.

Germany is expanding its armed forces with increased budgets and selective military conscription from 2026. It is reportedly targeting 2,60,000 active troops by 2035.

Finland has been one of the exceptions among European countries. It has been maintaining a high level of military preparedness since World War II, with an army of 2,80,000 and 9,00,000 reserves.

However, these efforts are far from sufficient. The US has reportedly set a 2027 deadline for Europe to lead NATO’s conventional capabilities. The International Institute for Strategic Studies has estimated that Europe would have to spend at least USD one trillion to replace US capabilities.

Finland-based military analyst Emil Kastehelmis shared in a post on X, “Europe must prepare for the worst-case scenario, where the security architecture of the whole continent will be reshaped. I hope Europe won’t end up thinking that the current problems will go away by waiting a few years and wishing for a more positive administration next time. It is not just about Trump, it’s the mindset, where the old security structures no longer have the same value as before.”