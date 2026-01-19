Trump says Nobel Peace Prize snub drove Greenland push

US President Donald Trump has stated that Norway’s “refusal” to award him the Nobel Peace Prize despite his achievement of stopping eight wars has led to his drive to seize Greenland, as he was no longer obliged to think only of peace. Trump made the remarks in a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

According to a report in the US-based Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) Trump indicated that being snubbed over the Nobel Peace prize has led to a significant change in his attitude towards global affairs.

"Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace. Although it will always be predominant, I can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," stated Trump.

Question’s Denmark’s control over Greenland

The Republican leader questioned Denmark’s authority over Greenland, arguing that there are no written documents.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents; it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there also," stated Trump.

However, the Nobel Peace Prize is not decided by the Norwegian is awarded by an independent committee.

On Russian, Chinese threat

The US President also questioned Denmark’s ability to defend Greenland from potential aggression from Russia and China, adding that NATO has been prodding Denmark to address the issue for 20 years, but nothing has been done.

“NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years that you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland. Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done,” stated Trump in a post on Truth Social.

What Norway’s Prime Minister said

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed that he received the message from Trump.

"I can confirm that this is a message I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came as a response to a short message to President Trump from me earlier in the day, on behalf of myself and Finland's President Alexander Stubb," Store wrote in an SMS to

Norwegian daily Aftenposten.