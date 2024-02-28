Michelle Obama top choice to replace Biden as Democrat presidential candidate: Opinion poll

An opinion poll has revealed that former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, has emerged as the primary choice of Democrats to replace President Joe Biden as the party’s candidate for the presidential elections this year.

Michelle polled 20 per cent of the votes, the highest among the contenders in the fray. Among the other contestants to replace the 81-year-old Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris came second with 15 per cent, followed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with 12 per cent of the votes in the survey conducted by the Rasmussen Reports polls.

About 48 per cent of the Democrats polled expressed the wish for the party to “find another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November”, though only 33 per cent believe there will be a change. Everything seems to indicate that it is going to be Joe Biden vs Donald Trump again this year, with Biden insisting that he is the best qualified candidate though polls indicate that his age is a factor that worries voters.

Trump adamant

Donald Trump meanwhile is adamant that he will run as the Republican candidate despite the fact that he could be convicted and go to jail for several years.

Many Democrats in the recent past have been voicing their opinion that Michelle Obama should consider throwing her hat in the ring to become the Democrat’s presidential candidate. She had a popular following when she was the First Lady, and has continued to be in the news several years after President Obama ceased to be the president.

Last month Michelle said she was very fearful about the presidential elections this year, saying it “haunts” her. She was worried that people in the US took democracy for granted, and that they could not afford to do so.

The former First Lady has been in the forefront of championing several social causes, with the most recent one being a campaign to end child marriages within a generation along with Melinda French Gates and Amal Clooney.