Media mogul Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92, set to marry for fifth time

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch got engaged to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova and is set to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92.

Hailing from Moscow, the 67-year-old Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating last summer. The couple met through his third wife Wendi Deng, it was earlier reported.



Murdoch announced on Thursday that he plans to wed Zhukova in June, The New York Times reported. The wedding will be held in California at his vineyard and estate, Moraga. A representative for Murdoch confirmed that invitations to the wedding have already gone out. This comes just months after he stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp.



Murdoch's last marriage was to model Jerry Hall, former long-term partner of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.



Murdoch, who has six children, was first married to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.

He and his second wife, Anna Torv, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999. His third marriage to Wendi Deng ended in 2013.

Murdoch began his career in Australia in the 1950s. He made foray into the media industry by purchasing News of the World and The Sun newspapers in the UK in 1969. He also bought a number of US publications including the New York Post and Wall Street Journal.

Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential outlets, is worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes. According to The New York Times, Murdoch’s marriage would be unlikely to affect the future of the company, which is effectively controlled through a family trust whose shares belong to him and his four eldest children — one with his first wife, Patricia Booker, the other three with his second wife, Anna Murdoch Mann.

