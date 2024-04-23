Malaysia: 10 killed in mid-air collision of two navy helicopters

Malaysia's navy said two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board.

The navy said in a statement that the helicopters were training at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred.

“All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.

A video of the collision, verified by Malaysia-based Buletin TV3, shows the two helicopters were flying when the front end of one of them collided with the rear rotor of the other, leading to the fall of both the helicopters. The helicopters are seen going into a tailspin and crash. People can also be heard saying, “Allah, Allah, Allah” in the video.

In its statement, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), also known as TDLM, said the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) from the RMN FENNEC fleet crashed at the RMN's Lumut base at 9:32am.



It added, “This incident involved a total of 10 personnel, including 7 crew members from the RMN HOM team and 3 from the FENNEC team. All personnel involved were rescued at the scene and taken to the RMN Lumut Base Hospital for medical treatment.”



The release further added that the RMN will be setting up an “Investigation Board” in order to determine the cause of the incident. It said, “The RMN requests the public not to circulate any videos of the event to ensure the privacy of the families and the investigation process.”





Nahas helikopter di Lumut: TLDM sahkan semua 10 mangsa maut



Tentera Laut Diraja Malaysia (TLDM) mengesahkan sebuah Helikopter Operasi Maritim (HOM-AW139) TLDM dan sebuah helikopter FENNEC TLDM telah terhempas semasa raptai Perbarisan Hari TLDM ke-90 di Pangkalan TLDM Lumut pada… pic.twitter.com/ITIXiwQBq7 — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) April 23, 2024

Sending condolences, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on X, “The nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy involving the crash of two helicopters at Lumut TLDM Base today. Condolences to all the families of the victims and prayers for strength to face this calamity. This tragedy turned out to have a profound effect on the families of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and a great loss for the country."



"I was informed that an immediate investigation will be carried out by the Ministry of Defense, especially TLDM, to find the cause of the crash. Praying that the souls of all those who died may have mercy and be forgiven of all their sins. May God love them and give them a special place and position by His side. Al Fatihah,” he added.



(With agency inputs)