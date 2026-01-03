Maduro, wife aboard US warship, headed to New York for trial: Trump

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are aboard the US warship Iwo Jima and headed to New York, where they will face prosecution, US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Saturday (January 3).

The US carried out the lightning military strike on Venezuela early Saturday, capturing Maduro and Flores, and spiriting them out of the country. American officials say the pair will face narco-terrorism charges in US courts.

US to decide Venezuela’s fate

In the interview on Saturday morning, Trump said the US will be making decisions on what is next for Venezuela. “We'll be involved in it very much” as to who will govern the country, Trump said.

“We can't take a chance in letting somebody else run and just take over what he left, or left off,” Trump said hours after the capture.

Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez told The Associated Press that Maduro and his wife were at their home within the Ft. Tiuna military installation when they were captured.

“That’s where they bombed,” he said. “And, there, they carried out what we could call a kidnapping of the president and the first lady of the country.”

Had to do it because it's a war: Trump

Trump also claimed that a helicopter was hit during the operation in Venezuela and a few US members were injured, but he believed none were killed.

“A couple of guys were hit, but they came back and they're supposed to be in pretty good shape,” Trump said.

He said the US lost no aircraft in the operation. “We got it all back. One of them was hit pretty hard but—a helicopter—but we got it back.

“We had to do it because it's a war,” he added a few moments later.

