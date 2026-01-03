Maduro and his wife will face trial in the US, claims Pam Bondi, senator quotes Rubio

Utah Senator Mike Lee claimed on Saturday (January 3) that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed him that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been “arrested” by US personnel to stand trial on “criminal charges” in the US. Later in the day, US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro and his wife will face trial in the US.

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” she said.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” added Bondi in a post on X.

‘Strike to protect US personnel’

Lee, in a series of posts on X, further stated that Rubio has informed him that the strikes on Venezuela were conducted to protect the US personnel from an “actual or imminent attack.”

The Senator argued the action “likely falls” within the President’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution.

“Just got off the phone with @SecRubio. He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant,” stated Lee.

‘No further action in Venezuela’

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack. Thank you, @SecRubio, for keeping me apprised,” he added.

“He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody,” the Senator stated in another post.

His remarks come hours after Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country by US forces.

The backdrop

The “capture” of Maduro comes amid sharply escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela.

Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of heading what he has described as a “narco-terrorist” government and has publicly called on him to step down. Trump has also alleged that Venezuela has carried out “terrible things” against the United States.

In recent months, Washington has imposed sanctions on vessels it says are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil. The US military has simultaneously intensified operations against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling.

The Venezuelan government, however, has strongly rejected the accusations. In a statement issued on Saturday, authorities in Caracas condemned what they described as a “military aggression” by the US against Venezuelan territory.

The statement accused Washington of violating the United Nations Charter and warned that such actions threaten peace and stability in the region.