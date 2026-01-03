Russia, Iran condemn as EU, Ukraine back US strikes on Venezuela

The US strikes on Venezuela and alleged capture of President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday (January 3) have triggered contrasting reactions from the international community, with countries including Russia and Iran condemning the act, while the European Union supported it questioning Maduro’s legitimacy in power.

‘Act of armed aggression’, says Russia

Describing the US action as “an act of armed aggression” against Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry says it gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. It further stated that the “pretexts” used for the strike were “untenable.”

"This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. The pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologized animosity has prevailed over pragmatic engagement, as well as over any readiness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.

‘Essential to prevent further escalation’

"In the current situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue. We proceed from the understanding that all parties that may have grievances against one another must seek solutions through dialogue-based mechanisms. We stand ready to support such efforts. Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, free from any destructive, let alone military, external interference,” it added as quoted by ANI.

Russia also supported the demand raised by Venezuela and other South American countries for an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at safeguarding the country's national interests and sovereignty. We support the statements by the Venezuelan authorities and by the leaders of Latin American countries calling for the urgent convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council," it stated.

Ukraine backs US strikes

Ukraine, however, backed the US’ action alleging that the Maduro regime violated all principles of law/

“Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect. Democratic countries and human rights organizations across the globe have emphasized his regime’s widespread crimes, violence, torture, oppression, abuse of all basic freedoms, stolen votes, and destruction of democracy and the rule of law,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“Ukraine has not recognised Maduro’s legitimacy following rigged elections and violence against protestors, along with dozens of other countries in different parts of the world,” he stated in a post on X.

Chilean President condemns US attack

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also condemned the US strikes, stating the issue must be resolved through dialogue and multilateralism.

"As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions by the United States taking place in Venezuela, and we call for seeking a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country,” stated Boric in a post on X.

“Chile reaffirms its commitment to basic principles of International Law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States. The Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue and the support of multilateralism, and not through violence or foreign interference,” he added.

Iran also condemned the US actions, stating that it was a "flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Venezuela, reported AFP.

EU speaks in support

However, Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, supported the US action, alleging that Maduro lacked legitimacy.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she said.

Italy monitoring situation

Italian Deputy Prime Minister said that he was closely monitoring the situation, adding that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was being regularly briefed on the issue.

"I am following the evolution of the situation with our diplomatic representation in Caracas, with particular attention to the Italian community. The Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni is constantly informed. The Farnesina's crisis unit is operational," stated Tajani said in a post on X.