Los Angeles wildfire: 10 killed, homes ravaged; 20 arrested for 'looting'

At least 10 people have been killed in multiple wildfires which have been raging across Los Angeles, destroying houses and forcing evacuation of over 360,000 people including Hollywood celebrities.

Stating that the death toll is expected to rise, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said that some areas “look like a bomb was dropped on them.”

"It looks like an atomic bomb dropped in these areas. I don't expect good news, and we're not looking forward to those numbers," Luna said.

Officials said evacuation warnings have been issued to over 2 lakh people.

20 arrested for 'looting'

Luna also said that the National Guard has been called in to help and control "looting" in evacuation zones.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection to theft and looting during the Southern California fires. Luna said the arrests were made between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the fire areas, according to a report on CBS News.

"We have had 400 National Guard members throughout the state ready to support us ... this effort will allow law enforcement to free up our resources and move personnel to other critical areas throughout the county...," Luna said.

Palisades fire most destructive

According to officials, at present five active wildfires are burning in Los Angeles County.

The wildfires have ravaged a major part of the neighbourhood surrounding Los Angeles, including some of the popular and posh areas like Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of Pasadena and San Fernando Valley, as well as several iconic places in Hollywood.

Los Angeles City fire chief Kristin Crowley said the Palisades fire, which has destroyed 19,970 acres is “one of the most destructive fires in the history of Los Angeles.”

The fire at Eaton which has destroyed 13,690 acres remains uncontained. The Kenneth fire in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills spread from 50 acres on Thursday to 960 acres in a matter of three hours, Washington Post reported. The Sunset fire, however has been completely contained, the report said.

Biden cancels Italy trip

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who cancelled his trip to Italy and Vatican City, on Thursday (January 9) told reporters that the devastation is catastrophic in California with thousands of houses, schools, businesses burned to the ground, communities wiped out, lives lost and families forever changed.

“They’re the worst fires to ever hit Los Angeles,” he said at the White House, after he took stock of the situation with his top officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris too cancelled her three-nation trip to Bahrain, Germany and Singapore in view of the fire.

Extremely dynamic situation: Kamala Harris

What is being seen in California and in particular in Southern California is apocalyptic in terms of the nature of it and the unprecedented nature of it as well, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters at the White House.

“What we are seeing is a situation that is extremely dynamic. It is very much in play and to some degree unpredictable, because we are literally waiting to see which way the wind blows,” she said.

Resident recounts horrors

“The devastation is absolute. There are small pockets where one or two houses are standing,” Moira Shourie, an Indian American resident of Palisades told PTI in an interview from Los Angeles.

“These fires were just carrying embers hundreds of feet in the air and far, and it was just impossible. I heard one fire captain say that it was like trying to stop the tornado. You can’t do it. Also, any of the aircraft that usually dropped the fire retardant could not be deployed. So, it was really human beings fighting these fires, and they’re powerless. It was pretty devastating,” Shourie said.

“I can’t even take care of my friends. I would say 100 per cent of my friends in the neighbourhood have either lost or had damaged homes or had complete smoke, ash contamination,” she said.

Many families of Indian origin have lost everything they owned in the most devastating conflagration ever in the Los Angeles area.

“Fortunately, so far, the loss of life and limb is limited due to timely evacuations. It will take three-five years for these families to recover, even partially,” another Indian origin resident said.

Hollywood stars lose houses

In all, the fire has engulfed over 28,000 acres of neighbourhoods in and around Los Angeles, a city which is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. Several Hollywood stars have lost their homes in the devastating fire in Palisades.

“Fast-moving Palisades fire in LA scorches thousands of acres, destroys homes.” Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra said in a social media post with a video of the fire, “My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.” “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” iconic actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice said in a joint statement to Hollywood Reporter.

Their home of nearly five decades got destroyed in the Palisades fire. Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Eugene Levy, Cary Elwes, and Mandy Moore are among celebrities who lost their homes in the wildfires.



