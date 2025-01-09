Los Angeles wildfire: 5 dead, 1,000 structures destroyed; fresh fire in Hollywood

At least five people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed as wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, officials said. At least 10,000 residents have so far been evacuated, with many of the evacuations happening in the Pacific Palisades area.

A new blaze had broken out in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon, which has led to the cancellations of film shoots and the postponement of the announcement of Oscar nominations to January 19 from January 17.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who cancelled his planned visit to Italy, the final overseas trip of his presidency, to monitor the response to the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles has declared a Major Disaster declaration for California after returning to Washington.

Homes of Hollywood celebrities destroyed

Fast-moving flames burned through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighbourhoods that are home to many celebrities. Billy Crystal and his wife Janice have lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades fire.

Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the other stars who have lost homes in the blazes. Several evacuated celebrities are awaiting word on whether their homes survived the flames.

The most recent mandatory evacuations orders have come on Wednesday evening related to the new fire in the Hollywood Hills.

A large number of Indian Americans too have been forced to leave their houses for safety.

The uncontrollable fire has so far burned over 70 sq km in three areas: Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of Pasadena and San Fernando Valley.

Three fires

Three fires continue to burn uncontrollably. They are the Palisades fire, west of Los Angeles, has burned about 18 square miles (29 square kilometers). Described as the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA, the fire has reduced grocery stores and banks to rubble, leveling entire blocks, the AP news agency reported.

Three schools in Palisades have sustained “significant damage” as a result of the out-of-control wildfire in the area.

The Palisades Fire has burned nearly 16,000 acres so far, according to California Fire.

The Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena has burned about 16.5 square miles (42.7 square kilometers) and is so far uncontained.And the Hurst fire, in the San Fernando Valley, has burned nearly a square mile (2.6 square kilometers).

Movie business comes to a halt

All schools will be closed Thursday in the Los Angeles Unified School District because of the fires.

Flm studios canceled two movie premieres due to the fire and windy weather, while the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park closed for the day due to the smoky and windy conditions, according to an Associated Press report. The J. Paul Getty Trust said two of its museums, the Getty Villa and Getty Center, would remain closed for the next few days.

Universal Studios also cancelled shooting for numerous series, including “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso” and “Suits LA.”

The Walt Disney Co. closed its headquarters in Burbank, and cancelled production on several series, including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Doctor Odyssey.” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which tapes in Hollywood. They will air a repeat.