Los Angeles wildfire: 5 dead, 1,000 structures destroyed; fresh fire in Hollywood
US President Joe Biden, who cancelled his planned visit to Italy, has declared a Major Disaster declaration for California after returning to Washington
At least five people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed as wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, officials said. At least 10,000 residents have so far been evacuated, with many of the evacuations happening in the Pacific Palisades area.
A new blaze had broken out in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon, which has led to the cancellations of film shoots and the postponement of the announcement of Oscar nominations to January 19 from January 17.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who cancelled his planned visit to Italy, the final overseas trip of his presidency, to monitor the response to the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles has declared a Major Disaster declaration for California after returning to Washington.
Homes of Hollywood celebrities destroyed
Fast-moving flames burned through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighbourhoods that are home to many celebrities. Billy Crystal and his wife Janice have lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades fire.
Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the other stars who have lost homes in the blazes. Several evacuated celebrities are awaiting word on whether their homes survived the flames.
The most recent mandatory evacuations orders have come on Wednesday evening related to the new fire in the Hollywood Hills.
A large number of Indian Americans too have been forced to leave their houses for safety.
The uncontrollable fire has so far burned over 70 sq km in three areas: Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of Pasadena and San Fernando Valley.
Three fires
Three fires continue to burn uncontrollably. They are the Palisades fire, west of Los Angeles, has burned about 18 square miles (29 square kilometers). Described as the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA, the fire has reduced grocery stores and banks to rubble, leveling entire blocks, the AP news agency reported.
Three schools in Palisades have sustained “significant damage” as a result of the out-of-control wildfire in the area.
The Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena has burned about 16.5 square miles (42.7 square kilometers) and is so far uncontained.And the Hurst fire, in the San Fernando Valley, has burned nearly a square mile (2.6 square kilometers).
Movie business comes to a halt
All schools will be closed Thursday in the Los Angeles Unified School District because of the fires.
Flm studios canceled two movie premieres due to the fire and windy weather, while the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park closed for the day due to the smoky and windy conditions, according to an Associated Press report. The J. Paul Getty Trust said two of its museums, the Getty Villa and Getty Center, would remain closed for the next few days.
Universal Studios also cancelled shooting for numerous series, including “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso” and “Suits LA.”
The Walt Disney Co. closed its headquarters in Burbank, and cancelled production on several series, including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Doctor Odyssey.” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which tapes in Hollywood. They will air a repeat.
Worst fire
This is turning out to be the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, according to an Associated Press report.
The wreckage surpassed that of the Sayre Fire of November 2008, which destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar, the northernmost suburb of the city, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance.
750 firefighters are working to halt the blaze, with more on the way. More than 250 pets have been taken in by the Pasadena Humane Society in the past 24 hours.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed over 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel to fight the devastating fire.
The Department of Defence has also deployed its resources, including 10 Navy helicopters and C-130 aircraft. The California National Guard is adding two Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System units, and two more are being readied by the Nevada National Guard, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.
Helicopters are dropping water from the air and hundreds of firefighters continue to be on the scene to help respond to the fire emergencies, the City of Los Angeles said.
Officials urge residents to continue to heed warnings, stay safe and stay prepared during the ongoing wind-driven fire events.
Unprecedented fire
Describing the fire as unprecedented, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told reporters that the firestorm was the biggest one in magnitude. "Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rain storms. But these are hurricane-force winds that are combined with extremely dry drought conditions,” she said.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, nearly 27,000 acres were on fire as of Wednesday.
“We’re doing anything and everything and as long as it takes to contain these fires. It’s going to be a hell of a long way. It’s going to take time,” Biden told reporters in Los Angeles earlier in the day.
The city, scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, now needs massive reconstruction efforts worth billions of dollars.
