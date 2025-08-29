JD Vance says he’s ready to fill Trump’s shoes in case of 'terrible tragedy'

Amid rising concerns over US President Donald Trump’s health, Vice President JD Vance has said he is ready to take charge as the President of the country in case of any "terrible tragedy."

Vance, however, reassured that Trump remains in “good shape” to serve out his four-year term in the White House.

Speculation over Trump’s health

In an interview with USA Today, Vance praised Trump’s work ethic and energy, noting that the 78-year-old president consistently outpaces his younger staff. He also praised Trump’s ability to remain highly active and engaging.

“While most of the people who work around the president are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep; he’s the last person taking phone calls. He is the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning," Vance remarked.

Addressing concerns about Trump's health, Vance said, "The president is in incredibly good health...He's got incredible energy."

"I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," he added.

Vance ready to step in

Vance's remarks came amid growing speculation about Trump’s health after he was seen with a large bruise on his hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Vance, the third-youngest vice president in US history, however, said that he's prepared to take charge as the US president in case of any "terrible tragedy" happening to Trump.

Vance also emphasised that his own experience as the vice president so far has prepared him for the leadership position if ever required.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve had in the last 200 days,” the 41-year-old Republican said.

White House experience

Vance also recalled setting foot in the Oval Office for the first time in January and being "overwhelmed" by its "grandeur" and "incredible history."

He commented on Trump's "distinctive style" of decorating the White House and said he likes the way the Oval Office is redecorated.

Talking about walking into the White House for the first time, Vance said, "It was an amazing thing. I was overwhelmed by the grandeur of the office, all of the incredible history that had been made. But if I was being honest, it was the middle winter, the drapes were closed. It was very dark."

"It had kind of a dark and gloomy feeling. This is the workplace of the leader of the free world. It should be a little brighter. I like what the president has done to it," he added.

Trump endorses Vance

At 78 years and seven months, Trump became the oldest president in US history when he took the oath of office in January. His predecessor Joe Biden was 78 years and two months old at his inauguration in 2021.

Earlier this month, Trump publicly described Vance as his “most likely” heir to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, hinting at his potential as the Republican nominee in 2028.

“Well, I think most likely," Trump told reporters when asked whether Vance was the heir apparent to the movement he has inspired.

“In all fairness, he’s the vice president," Trump said while also suggesting that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could join forces for a future Republican ticket.