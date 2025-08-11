Trump thinking about tariffs on China, says US Vice President JD Vance

US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to impose tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, but is thinking about it, US Vice President JD Vance has said.

Speaking to Fox News, Vance also said that Trump is to take any “firm decision” on the issue, adding that the China issue was a bit more complicated as the US-China relationship involves a lot of things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation.

'China issue complicated'

“The President says he is thinking about it. But he has not made any firm decision. Obviously, the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation. So the President is reviewing his options and of course going to make that decision when he decides,” Vance said on Sunday.

He was responding to a question about Mr. Trump imposing significant tariffs on countries like India for buying Russian oil and whether Washington will impose similar levies on China since Beijing also buys Russian oil.

His comments come days after the US President slapped a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods for New Delhi’s purchase of crude oil from Russia, in addition to the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed earlier, taking the total tariff rate to 50 per cent.

The additional 25% duty will come into effect from August 27. India slammed the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". "It is extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Delhi, adding that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

EX US NSA John Bolton's warning

Earlier, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton had warned that the Trump administration’s move to target India with a 50 per cent tariff while sparing China may irk New Delhi further and may inadvertently drive India closer to Russia and China.

Speaking to CNN, Bolton said that Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases risks undermining the longstanding US strategy to draw New Delhi away from both Moscow and Beijing.

In an opinion piece for The Hill, Bolton described the tariff policy as “an enormous mistake and entirely counterproductive for America.” He underscored that Washington has simultaneously criticised India for purchasing Russian military hardware and imposed sanctions on New Delhi for energy deals that violate U.S. sanctions tied to Ukraine. At the same time, China remains exempt from comparable trade penalties, heightening Indian frustration.

'Joint resistance against US tariffs'

Bolton stated that if Beijing secures more favourable terms with the United States, Indian ire will intensify, especially if Trump appears willing to sacrifice broader U.S. strategic goals to clinch a trade deal with President Xi Jinping. He warned that India, Russia, and China could unite in opposition to American tariff actions, turning Washington’s attempt to punish Russia into a catalyst for a trilateral alignment against U.S. economic pressure.

Bolton further stated that India had reacted angrily to Washington’s move, which was meant to penalise Russian energy exports but instead singled out India. The former US NSA warned that this uneven treatment undercuts U.S. efforts to secure India’s backing in resisting China’s ambitions across the Indo-Pacific. By treating India more harshly than China, the Trump administration was risking reversing decades of diplomatic work to shift India away from Moscow and Beijing.

(With agency inputs)