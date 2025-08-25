US tariffs on India are aimed at gaining 'economic leverage' against Russia, says JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has said that President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent retaliatory tariff for buying Russian oil was aimed at gaining "aggressive economic leverage" for making Russia put an end to its attack on Ukraine.

Vance further stated that the Trump administration was confident of being a broker of lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and putting an end to the grinding war despite the irritants that have emerged ever since Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month.

“ By imposing secondary tariffs on India, President Trump has applied aggressive economic leverage to make it even more difficult for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy," Vance told NBC News on Sunday.

‘Concessions apparent from both sides’

Speaking to NBC News during its ‘Meet the Press’, the US Vice President also said that some concessions were already starting to become evident from both Russia and Ukraine. “We believe we’ve already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks,” said Vance.

He also said that Trump has made it clear to Russia that if they stop bombing Ukraine, then they could be invited back into the world economy, but if they don’t stop the attack, then Moscow would continue to be isolated.

‘No US troops in Ukraine’

Vance made it clear that the US would not send troops to Ukraine, affirming Trump’s opposition to such deployment. “The president has been very clear. There are not going to be boots on the ground in Ukraine. But we are going to continue to play an active role in trying to ensure that the Ukrainians have the security guarantees and the confidence they need to stop the war on their end, and the Russians feel like they can bring the war to a conclusion on their end,” said Vance.

Jaishankar refutes Trump

Vance’s comment comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted Trump’s claim on India being the largest importer of Russian oil, stating that the distinction goes to China.

Jaishankar had also pointed out that in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, it was the US that urged India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the world economy. He had also made it clear that if anyone has a problem with buying crude oil or refined products from India, then they should stop buying them, sending a clear message to the Trump administration