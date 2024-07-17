JD Vance calls UK 'truly Islamist country with nuclear weapons'; Labour ministers react

Ohio senator JD Vance who has picked as former US President Donald Trump's running mate, has stirred up a storm by saying that UK under Labour party could become the first "truly Islamist" country with nuclear weapons.

Last week, at a conference for US conservatives, Vance narrated that he had been talking to a friend about which country is likely to the first "truly Islamist country to get a nuclear weapon".

And, he went on to recount that they decided it may be "Iran, maybe Pakistan kind of counts, and then they decided maybe it's actually the UK since Labour just took over".

UK responds

Reacting to his comments, Angela Rayner, UK’s deputy prime minister, brushed it away saying Vance had said “quite a lot of fruity things in the past”. Further, she said that she doesn’t recognise that “characterisation”.

However, Rayner did say that she was looking forward to meeting Trump and Vance if they won the US elections in November.

Meanwhile, the treasury minister James Murray too responded stating that he could not understand what Vance was driving at in that comment. “I mean, in Britain, we’re very proud of our diversity,” he said. Another labour minister termed it as “quite offensive”.

This incident may come as an embarrassment to UK’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, who has reached out to Vance in recent months comparing their impoverished childhoods. While Vance had referred to Lammy as a "friend".

Biggest threat

In one of his first interviews after being selected as the vice-presidential pick, Vance also felt that China is America's biggest threat.

Talking to Fox News, Vance also gave his views on Ukraine war. According to the Ohio Senator, who is a fierce critic of Washington's support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion, Trump will negotiate with Moscow and Kyiv to "bring this thing to a rapid close so America" so that they can focus on the real issue, which is China.

"That's the biggest threat to our country and we are completely distracted from it," he said.