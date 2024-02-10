Jailed Imran delivers AI-generated celebratory speech
The former World Cup-winning captain said that the “London plan” had been foiled
The jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has claimed victory in Thursday's general election and called on his supporters to celebrate.
The former World Cup-winning captain said that the “London plan” had been foiled because of the people’s vote. In an AI-generated speech on X, earlier Twitter, the former premier said he had faith in all of them.
“I had faith that you all will go out and vote,” Imran said. “Your massive turn out has shocked everyone.”
Chairman Imran Khan's victory speech (AI version) after an unprecedented fightback from the nation that resulted in PTI’s landslide victory in General Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/Z6GiLwCVCR— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2024
