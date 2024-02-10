Jailed Imran delivers AI-generated celebratory speech

The jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has claimed victory in Thursday's general election and called on his supporters to celebrate.

The former World Cup-winning captain said that the “London plan” had been foiled because of the people’s vote. In an AI-generated speech on X, earlier Twitter, the former premier said he had faith in all of them.

“I had faith that you all will go out and vote,” Imran said. “Your massive turn out has shocked everyone.”