The Federal
Mathew Miller, US State Dept spokesperson, India
x
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. File photo

It's critical Canada's Nijjar case probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
26 Sep 2023 2:17 AM GMT

The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing. New Delhi has strongly denied the allegations as baseless.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by (Canadian) Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly – and privately – urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller said in response to a question.

The response of the United States comes days after a New York Times report claimed that the country provided Canada information about Nijjar’s killing, which further led to the accusation made against India by Trudeau.

(With inputs from agencies)


Hardeep Singh NijjarJustin TrudeauPro-Khalistan movement
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X