Israel warns of opening 'gates of hell' in Gaza if Hamas refuses to drop arms

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that "soon, the gates of hell will open" if Hamas does not agree to Israel’s conditions, which include the release of all hostages and the group’s disarmament.

Katz's remarks came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would give final approval for the takeover of Gaza City, while also restarting negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining captives and push for an end to the war on Israel’s terms.

'Gates of hell'

Katz on Friday (August 22) said that Gaza City could face destruction if Hamas refuses to accept Israel’s terms, as the country prepares to expand its military offensive in the region.

"We approved yesterday the IDF's plans to defeat Hamas in Gaza - with intense fire, evacuation of residents, and maneuvering. Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas's murderers and rapists in Gaza - until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament," he said in a post on X.

“If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoon,” Katz added, reportedly referring to two cities in Gaza largely razed during previous Israeli operations.

Hamas, meanwhile, has accused Netanyahu of ignoring international mediation efforts and moving ahead with plans for a military occupation of Gaza City.

25 killed in Israeli attacks

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least 25 Palestinians since Friday morning. This includes three children who were killed when shelling hit a tent on Jalaa Street, west of Gaza City.

An Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced families in Sheikh Radwan. According to initial reports, five people were killed, with emergency services later confirming that the toll had risen to 12.

Palestinians say they are exhausted by repeated displacement caused by Israel’s offensive, insisting that nowhere in the enclave can be considered safe.

E1 settlement plan condemned

Meanwhile, the UK, Australia, Japan, and 21 other countries have condemned Israel’s decision to advance construction of a settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it illegal under international law and a threat to a two-state solution.

Tánaiste @SimonHarrisTD has joined 21 counterparts from Europe and globally in condemning plans for settlement construction in the E1 area of the West Bank. These plans are a violation of international law & a fundamental threat to the two-state solution - they must be reversed. pic.twitter.com/FTmIbDZbEv — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) August 21, 2025

“We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms,” the 21 countries said in a joint statement on Thursday, describing Israel’s construction plans as a “violation of international law”.

The settlement, planned for a 12-sq-km tract of land east of Jerusalem known as “E1,” will include 3,400 homes and is expected to cut off much of the West Bank from East Jerusalem, while consolidating thousands of Israeli settlements in the area.