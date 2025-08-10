Israel will not occupy Gaza, will free it from Hamas: PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (August 10) said their goal is not to occupy Gaza but to free it from Hamas.

Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas”, Netanyahu said while speaking to foreign media in Jerusalem.

'Gaza will be demilitarised'

“We are not going to occupy Gaza. We are going to free Gaza from Hamas. Gaza will be demilitarised, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organisation. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future, Netanyahu said.

He is also pushing back against what he calls a “global campaign of lies” as condemnation of the plan grows both inside and outside Israel.

Netanyahu said there is a “fairly short timetable” in mind for next steps in Gaza.

The goals there, he said, include demilitarising Gaza, the Israeli military having “overriding security control” there, and a non-Israeli civilian administration in charge.

UNSC emergency session

The prime minister also said he had directed Israel's military in recent days to “bring in more foreign journalists”, which would be a striking development as they have not been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds.

Netanyahu again blamed many of Gaza's problems on the Hamas militant group, including civilian deaths, destruction and shortages of aid.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding an emergency session to discuss Israel’s plan to seize Gaza.

“If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction,” UN Assistant Secretary Miroslav Jenca tells the UNSC.





