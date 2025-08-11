5 Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza; Anas al-Sharif a terrorist: Israel

An Israeli strike near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday (August 10) killed at least five Al Jazeera journalists, one of whom the Israeli military claimed was a “Hamas terrorist”.

The Israeli attack that targeted a tent that was meant for the media outside the main gate of the hospital took the lives of seven people, including the five journalists.

The Israeli military, in a statement released shortly after the attack, admitted that they had targeted Anas al-Sharif, calling the journalist “a terrorist who had served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas”.

The other journalists who were killed in the strike were a correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Moamen Aliwa, Mohammed Noufal, and Ibrahim Zaher.

Last words

A post on X by the 28-year-old al-Sharif, which seems to have been written by him but published by a friend of his after the former died, said, “If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice.”

Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based broadcaster, said in a statement after the attack, “Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City. Al-Sharif, 28, was killed on Sunday after a tent for journalists outside the main gate of the hospital was hit. The well-known Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent reported extensively from northern Gaza.”

Also Read: Netanyahu defends Israel’s military offensive in Gaza: ‘No choice but to finish the job’

According to media watchdogs, about 200 media personnel have been killed in the 22-month war raging in Gaza.

IDF’s confirmation

A post on X by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had carried out the attack and said, “STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist”.

Also Read: As children pay highest price for Gaza conflict, global protests on the rise

“Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization, and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” it added.

Media condemns attack

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), after the attack, said it was appalled to learn of the journalists’ deaths.

“Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom,” said the Regional Director for CPJ Sara Qudah.

She said journalists are civilians and must never be targeted, and that “those responsible for these killings must be held accountable”.

Also Read: No room for corpses: Israel’s Himalayan sins in Gaza touch a new low

The National Press Club in a statement from Washington, DC on Monday (August 11) said it was "saddened and troubled" by reports from Al Jazeera that its correspondent Anas al-Sharif was killed in Gaza.

"The killing of a journalist while working to inform the public is a loss felt far beyond one newsroom," said the National Club president Mike Balsamo. "Journalists must be able to work without being targeted or killed. All parties in conflict zones must honour their obligations under international law to protect reporters and ensure they can carry out their work safely."

The National Press Club has demanded a transparent and thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the death of the journalists and reaffirmed its commitment to defending the safety and independence of journalists worldwide.



